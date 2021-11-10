Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MLC polls for 25 seats in state on December 10

Among those whose terms expire in January include Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kota Srinivas Poojary, a cabinet minister in the Basavaraj Bommai-led government. The term of Congress' leader of the opposition in the council, SR Patil also expires in January.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced to hold polls for 25 seats for Karnataka’s legislative council on December 10. (PTI)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:39 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced to hold polls for 25 seats for Karnataka’s legislative council on December 10.

An ECI notification, followed up with another by the state election authorities, stated: “Term of office of 25 sitting members of Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities’ Constituencies is going to expire on 5 January, 2022.”

Among those whose terms expire in January include Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kota Srinivas Poojary, a cabinet minister in the Basavaraj Bommai-led government. The term of Congress’ leader of the opposition in the council, SR Patil also expires in January.

The elections come close on the heels of the October 30 bypolls in Hanagal and Sindgi in which the BJP suffered a defeat in the former constituency which adjoins Bommai’s home seat of Shiggaon in Haveri district.

The BJP currently has 32 members in the upper house of the state legislature while the Congress accounts for 29 and the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) 12, according to information on legislative council site. All three parties are hoping to win big in the MLC elections to retain some control over the legislature.

The BJP on Sunday said it would hold the “Janaswarajya Yatra” ahead of the elections for the upper house under four teams who would tour around seven districts each to mobilise support in the grass roots.

The BJP is looking to gain control over the upper house as it plans to introduce more bills, considered contentious, and be passed without too many hurdles.

The Congress too has intensified its groundwork for the MLC polls while the JD(S) is holding a seven-day meeting with all district office bearers of the regional outfit since Monday.

