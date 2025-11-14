MNF’s R Lalthangliana wins Dampa seat in Mizoram assembly bypoll

Aizawl: Mizoram’s main opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), retained the Dampa assembly seat in the bypolls held earlier on Friday, with former minister R Lalthangliana securing 40% of the 14,593 votes polled. MNF’s Lalthangliana secured 6,981 votes, while ZPM candidate Vanlalsailova received 6,419 votes (FILE )

The MNF vice president defeated the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) candidate, Vanlalsailova, by a margin of 562 votes.

“My victory is not for me, but for the people of Dampa constituency. I give all the credit to God Almighty, who has prepared a way for me. God did everything for me, and I am just an instrument,” Lalthangliana said after winning the election.

The by-election was necessitated by the demise of the sitting MLA, Lalrintluanga Sailo, on July 21 this year. Polling for the Dampa Assembly seat was held on November 11, 2025, with 83.07% of the 20,888 eligible voters casting their ballots.

MNF’s Lalthangliana secured 6,981 votes, while ZPM candidate Vanlalsailova received 6,419 votes. The Congress candidate John Rotluanglina received 2,394 votes, while the BJP’s Lalhmingthanga got 1,541 votes.

“From the very first round of counting, the MNF maintained a clear lead. While the ruling ZPM settled into second position, the ZPM candidate Vanlalsailova was unable to leverage the ruling party’s influence to sway voters in the constituency,” said Lallenmawia Jongte, MNF’s media and publicity secretary.

Jongte said Dampa constituency was once considered a Congress stronghold.

“The party believes this victory will be a precursor to our success in the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council and Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections, and above all, an indicator of the beginning of ZPM’s decline and the MNF’s resurgence,” Jongte added.

Five candidates contested the election: from the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, BJP, and the People’s Conference (PC) party.