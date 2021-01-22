MNS urges RBI to set up panel to resolve transporters' woes

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday urged the Reserve Bank of India to set up a high-power committee to look into the woes of transporters reeling under financial burdens.

In a letter to RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, Thackeray claimed that several banks were not following the Centre's guidelines of observing leniency while recovering dues.

"The RBI and Centre had issued guidelines to banks asking them to observe leniency in the recovery process in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, banks have not been honouring these guidelines," the MNS chief stated in the letter.

The RBI should set up a high-power committee to address the woes of the transport sector, he said, adding that the panel should also direct action against financiers who have violated the government's directives.

Thackeray further claimed that some financiers had issued notices for recovery and were charging ₹2,000 per notice as fine.