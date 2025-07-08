MNS ‘won’t take action': Maharashtra minister on case against Raheel Sheikh

Reacting to a social media influencer being abused and threatened by the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Javed Shaikh, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Sunday came down heavily on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and alleged that the party won't take any action on the accused since he was a Sheikh and they would only target poor Hindus. A video of the incident, which shows a shirtless Shaikh hurling abuses at More, has gone viral on social media, prompting police action.(Instagram/Rajshree More)

Nitesh Rane said, "His name is Rahil Sheikh, and they will not release his video. They will only target poor Hindus because they have taken the contract to divide this Hindu rashtra. They have taken a contract to appease jihadis. The rules they impose on Hindus, when will they impose the same rules on the Sheikh? This has been our question from the beginning. This is clear politics. They won't take action on Sheikh. They become soft went they roam on Mohammad Ali Road and Behrampada."

Social media influencer Rajshree More has demanded strict action against Rahil Shaikh, the son of MNS leader Javed Shaikh, after he allegedly abused and threatened her following a road accident in Mumbai's Andheri West.

"I was coming from Goregoan to my home. On the way, a car hit my car. After moving a bit ahead, the car hit me again," More told ANI. "On the way, I got two policemen. I asked them to help me. The person driving the car was drunk, and he had hit my car several times. When he was caught, he was not even wearing his clothes."

More alleged that the man brought up his political connections during the altercation.

"He started the angle of MNS. I was not aware of who he was. When I asked him why he hit my car, and whether he was aware that he was so drunk that he hit three other people also who were walking on the street. The three people saved themselves by moving aside. When I was telling him all this, he told me that 'Tujhe pata hai main kaun hoon? Mera baap kaun hai? Main MNS se hoon' ('Do you know who I am? Do you know who my father is? I am from MNS'). He did not deem it important to even tell his name. The police supported a lot. When he was abusing me and hurling disgusting slurs at me, he seemed very arrogant. He abused me even before the Police and tried even to hit me," she said.

She wondered why her vehicle had been targeted twice.

"When my vehicle was hit once, he could have left. Why was it hit twice? My vehicle is very famous. People know me and my vehicle. So, why was just my vehicle targeted, and why was it an MNS person inside the vehicle?" she said.

More said that if the incident were a genuine mistake, the man would have apologised. "He told me to go to Raj Thackeray's residence and ask for compensation for the losses from there... I was targeted because, despite being a Maharashtrian, I raised my voice for people from different backgrounds who come here to work hard. I had urged them not to torture them and let them continue their work. They called me 'Vibhishan'. I respect everyone. Mumbai brings everyone together...Maharashtra belongs to everyone, and that is why I raised my voice. Action should be taken," she said.

She further alleged that a mob of around 200 people came to demand an apology from her.

"I have a workforce of 40 to 50 people. 80 per cent of the people are Marathi. Ek Marathi ladki ko hi ye Marathi waale target kar rahe hain... (Marathi people are targeting a Marathi woman.) They had threatened to break down my studio if I did not apologise. I am scared of these people. Where am I safe? I am under trauma now. I could not come out of what happened two days ago, and again yesterday night I had to face trauma. I am completely black. People should support me," she said.

The incident occurred on Vira Desai Road in Andheri West, Mumbai. An FIR has been filed at Amboli Police Station. Rahil Shaikh has been detained and taken for medical examination, and his vehicle has been seized for further investigation, police said.

"A video is viral on social media where a shirtless youth is seen abusing a woman, identified as Rajshree More, after his car allegedly hit hers. He has been identified as Rahil Shaikh, who claims to be the son of MNS leader Javed Shaikh," Mumbai Police said in a statement.