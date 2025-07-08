'Half-naked, drunk and abused me...': What Influencer Rajshree More said on case against MNS leader's son Raheel Sheikh

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader's son Raheel Sheikh was booked in a drunk driving case on Monday after Mumbai influencer Rajshree More accused the man of ramming her car and threatening her. As per More, who recorded a video of the incident and shared it on her Instagram, Raheel was visibly drunk and rammed her car several times.(Instagram/Rajshree More)

The incident took place on Sunday night when More was travelling from Goregaon to Andheri. In the complaint filed, the influencer alleged that Raheel was intoxicated and partially undressed and rammed her car several times.

What has the influencer said?

"The driver of the SUV was ramming my car repeatedly. The first time, I thought it was a mistake, but I was targeted again. I am not sure if I was being followed. I entered a small lane near my house which is wide enough for only one car and then it was easier for the other car to target mine. I asked my driver if our car was locked and then spotted two constables and asked them for help. They sat in my car and it was rammed again," More told NDTV.

She added that Sheikh proceeded to misbehave with the cops and used his father's name - Javed Sheikh - as an intimidation tactic. After the cops approached Sheikh, More alleged that was when the abuse and threats began.

"The moment he saw me, he started abusing me. That's when I started recording. He was drunk and half-naked. His pants were also slipping off. He did not remember he was half-naked, but he still could recall who his father was. He abused me and threatened me, saying I would have to pay for what I was doing," she added.

This incident comes after More was allegedly targeted by MNS supporters for her controversial remarks on the Marathi language debate.

In her statement, the nail artist and influencer called out MNS members for beating up a shopkeeper near Mumbai for not speaking Marathi. She stated that instead of imposing the language, Maharashtrians should be taught to "work hard."

FIR filed against Sheikh

Raheel Sheikh, who is the son of MNS Vice President Javed Sheikh, was booked for the incident.

An FIR has been filed against the man under sections 79 (gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 281 (rash and negligent driving), and 125 and 185 (drunk driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An arrest is yet to be made.