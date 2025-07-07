Marathi slapgate row: Four days after assault, police file charge sheet against seven MNS workers

MUMBAI: A week after a Mira Road shopkeeper was assaulted by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for not speaking Marathi, the Kashimira police have filed a charge sheet and proposed preventive action against all seven accused. The move comes amid growing public outrage and a citywide protest by local traders. Mumbai, India - July 05, 2025: Mumbai Police detain MNS party workers following an attack on Sushil Kedia’s Worli office in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, July 05, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The incident occurred on June 29 when 48-year-old Babulal Choudhary, owner of Jodhpur Sweet in Mira Road, was beaten by MNS workers for conversing in Hindi. Based on his complaint, Kashimira police registered an FIR on July 1 against seven unidentified persons, who were soon identified and served notices.

The accused — Karan Vijay Kandangir, Pramod Sakharam Nilekar, Akshay Sudhakar Salvi, Amol Narayan Patil, Sachin Kumar Salunkhe, Sachin Vishnu Shejwal, and Avinash Radhakishan Shirsat — were all found to be affiliated with the MNS. They were booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 191(2) (rioting), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

The offences carry punishments ranging from a year in jail to fines of up to ₹10,000. According to senior inspector Rajendra Kamble of Kashimira police, the charge sheet was filed within four days of the complaint. “We did not want to keep anything pending. We had promised swift action to the traders. The court will decide the next steps,” he said. The police have also made the accused sign a bond before the deputy commissioner of police (Mira Road), promising they will not engage in similar acts for a year.

The incident sparked anger across the trading community. On Thursday, hundreds of shopkeepers across Mira Road voluntarily shut their establishments from 9 am to 5 pm and marched in protest, tying black bands to their arms. Around 3,000 to 4,000 traders, including women, gathered at the Aai Mata Sirvi Samaj Bhavan in Vadhir, Mira Road East.

The protest march was originally planned to culminate at the DCP’s office. However, DCP Prakash Gaikwad arrived at the venue to meet the agitating traders. A memorandum of demands, including assurances of safety and swift justice, was submitted to him. Gaikwad assured them that legal action was already underway.

The incident coincided with a public reunion of the Thackeray cousins at the Worli Dome, where MNS chief Raj Thackeray addressed his workers. While reiterating the party’s demand that all residents must learn Marathi, he cautioned against violence, “There is no need to beat anyone for not speaking Marathi. But if someone creates drama, then hit below the eardrum,” he said, drawing criticism for his ambiguous messaging. He also advised against recording such incidents.

Soon after the Mira Road shopkeeper slapgate controversy, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had condemned the attack. “Marathi must be respected, but beating anyone for language will not be tolerated,” he said.