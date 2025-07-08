MUMBAI: Social media influencer and entrepreneur Rajshree More has filed a police complaint against Raheel Shaikh, the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Javed Shaikh, for allegedly ramming his car into her vehicle while drunk and threatening her by invoking his father’s political position. Influencer Rajshree More files complaint against MNS leader’s son after alleged drunk driving, threats

The incident occurred around 4.40 am on Sunday in Andheri West. In her complaint filed at the Amboli police station, More alleged that Raheel was intoxicated, partially undressed, and abusive when she confronted him after the crash. She also claimed that he tried to intimidate her by repeatedly stating, “My father is the state vice president of MNS,” while daring her to call the police.

A video of the altercation, recorded by More and posted on her Instagram account, shows Raheel apologising and offering compensation. However, More refuses and questions why he was driving under the influence at all. She also uploaded a copy of the FIR alongside the video.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 79 (gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 281 (rash and negligent driving), and 125 and 185 (drunk driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigations are ongoing and the accused is yet to be arrested, said the police.

The incident has triggered sharp political reactions, especially given its timing—days after More made controversial remarks about the Marathi language debate. In a video posted earlier, she had questioned the push to impose Marathi in Mumbai, suggesting that instead of asserting linguistic dominance, local Maharashtrians should “focus on working harder.” The comments led to backlash from MNS supporters, a complaint at Oshiwara police station, and her eventual public apology.

Reacting to the allegations, a senior MNS leader told this newspaper, “Javed is our vice president and is from Thane. He is a staunch disciple of Raj Thackeray. But his son is not our worker. What he has done is not correct. He must face law. Shaikh wanted to resign, but we told him to hold on.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) national spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam launched a scathing attack on the MNS, saying, “In the name of Marathi asmita, MNS is doing goondaism. They don’t bother for Marathi people or language. The case about Rajshree is clear evidence. The way she was abused using Javed’s position shows that MNS is a bunch of goons.”

More, for her part, has linked the attack to her outspoken views. “Ever since I posted that video, I’ve been receiving threats and facing harassment. This was not just a case of road rage or drunken driving—it felt like a message to silence me,” she alleged.

Police said further statements from both parties will be recorded, and that legal action will follow based on evidence.

With inputs from Yogesh Naik