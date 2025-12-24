Mob demolishes suspect’s house after 10-yr-old raped, killed in Odisha’s Bhadrak

BHUBANESWAR: A 10-year-old girl who left home to go to school was raped and murdered in Odisha’s Bhadrak on December 24, leading angry villagers in the district’s Chandbali area to stage a 17-hour-long road blockade on Wednesday and finally demolish the house of one of the accused. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the main accused, Satyabrata Das, was arrested on Wednesday morning from his in-laws’ residence in Jagatsinghpur district, where he had been hiding.

The girl went missing on Tuesday, sometime after leaving home for school. When she did not return, her family and other villagers set out to look for her. At 8 pm, locals found her blood-soaked body in a dense forested area near the Baligaon panchayat office, triggering tension in the region.

As word of the crime spread, scores of people converged at the site and staged a massive road blockade at Baligaon, bringing vehicular movement to a complete standstill.

They placed the minor’s body on the road and refused to budge until their demands were met. The protesters also demolished the house of Ganesh Das, identified as one of the accused and a resident of Rampalli village, throwing out all items from the property.

Sub-divisional police officer Trilochan Sethi, the local tehsildar, and the in-charge of Chandbali police station, Paresh Mohanty, rushed to the protest site to hold discussions with the agitators.

Police said a special team conducted a raid and apprehended the main accused, Satyabrata Das, from Jagatsinghpur district on Wednesday morning. Four others had been detained for questioning in connection with the case.

The incident has not only sparked public fury but also intensified political confrontation in Odisha.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Chandbali, Byomkesh Ray, condemned the gruesome crime and accused the local police of allowing illegal activities, including drug peddling in the area.

The BJD announced a ‘Chandbali Bandh’ on Thursday from 6am to 12 noon to register their protest.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed sorrow over the incident and announced ₹10 lakh ex-gratia from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the victim’s family.

Majhi said police have been asked to conduct a proper investigation into the heinous crime and ensure that the guilty receive the strictest possible punishment under the law.