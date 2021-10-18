Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Mob in Bangladesh torches over 60 houses of Hindu community over Facebook post
india news

Mob in Bangladesh torches over 60 houses of Hindu community over Facebook post

According to locals, the attackers were from the local units of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir.
Violence took place in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja festival following a social media post about the alleged desecration of the Quran at a Durga Puja pandal in Comilla district (AFP)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 01:28 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Violence in Bangladesh against the country’s Hindu minority, which began last week over alleged desecration of the Quran during Durga Puja festivities in Cumilla, continues unabated as a mob attacked houses belonging to members of the community at a village in Rangpur’s Pirganj Upazila. The trigger for the violence, police said, was a Facebook post with “religiously abusive content,” believed to have been made by a Hindu man.

Also Read | Bangladesh violence: 4,000 people booked by cops

According to Mohammad Sadequl Islam, the chairman of the local Union Parishad, around 65 houses were torched during the attack on Sunday night, resulting in at least 20 houses being completely burnt down. The attackers, Islam alleged, were from the local units of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Also Read | Jamaat-e-Islami behind the pandal violence in Bangladesh, say officials

Meanwhile, speaking on the attack, senior police official Mohammad Kamruzzaman said that forces arrived at the spot as soon as tensions mounted, and guarded the house of the Hindu man. “We were able to save his house but the attackers torched some 15 to 20 nearby houses,” the officer said.

RELATED STORIES

The fire services arrived at the spot at around 10pm, and were at ground zero until 3am on Monday. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

 

The attacks targeting Hindus continue in Bangladesh despite the country’s top leadership taking note. While Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has vowed to punish perpetrators regardless of their religion, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Sunday that the attacks on Durga Puja pandals were “pre-planned.” Those found involved will be given “exemplary” punishment, Khan said.

Also Read | 'Attacks on Durga Puja pandals pre-planned': Bangladesh home minister

Protests against the violence have taken place in the neighbouring India as well.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh durga puja jamaat-e-islami
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Farmers block railway tracks in Haryana

Nadda addresses BJP office-bearers' meeting, stresses on need to stay relevant

Delhi reports first death due to dengue, 723 cases this year

News updates from HT: Chidambaram slams Goa govt's clean chit to itself
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP