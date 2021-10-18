Home / World News / Bangladesh violence: 4,000 people booked by cops
Bangladesh violence: 4,000 people booked by cops

  • The three cases were filed by cops at the three police stations in Paltan, Ramna and Chawkbazar. Clashes between police and protesters were triggered by an alleged blasphemy incident.
On Sunday, a Hindu temple was vandalised in the country in a fresh case of communal unrest, prompting a minority group to announce a countrywide hunger strike, media reports said.(AFP)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Agencies | , Dhaka

Bangladesh police have booked more than 4,000 individuals in connection with communal clashes that rocked the country since Friday. Police charged them with vandalism, assaulting security personnel, and obstruction of government duty, reported Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

The three cases were filed by cops at the three police stations in Paltan, Ramna and Chawkbazar. Clashes between police and protesters were triggered by an alleged blasphemy incident.

On Sunday, a Hindu temple was vandalised in the country in a fresh case of communal unrest, prompting a minority group to announce a countrywide hunger strike, media reports said.

Hindu-owned temples and shops in Feni, about 157km from the country’s capital Dhaka, were vandalised and robbed during clashes on Saturday that broke out after a counter-attack on demonstrators who were protesting against attacks on Durga Puja venues in several places in Bangladesh, Dhaka Tribune reported.

