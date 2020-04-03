Mobile disinfection station installed in Jaipur to help sanitise staff fighting Covid-19

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 16:02 IST

A mobile disinfection station has been launched in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur for quick sanitization of essential services professionals. It has been commissioned by the Jaipur city police in collaboration with homeopathic doctors and other medical experts.

The first of its kind station modeled after automobile washing stations has been put up at the Bagru Bus stand in the city, officials said.

Bagru police station’s station house officer (SHO) Brijbhushan Agarwal said the chamber is an important component among the array of measures implemented for containment of infectious diseases like coronavirus.

“After doing a lot of research online, I was stuck with the disinfection station idea. Initially, my colleagues dismissed my idea and said that such facilities could only be tested in foreign countries. This made it a challenge for me to create a model chamber so that NGOs, local bodies, mechanics and others can also follow this,” said Agarwal.

The Bagru police station called a meeting of the community liaison group (CLG) and the friends of police and shared the idea. The CLG and the friends of police group comprise of fabricators, doctors, teachers, painters, iron smith and other professionals.

“All the CLG members gave a nod to implement the idea, and the chamber was created within three-days,” added Bagru SHO.

The chamber is designed for easy installation and can be transported to any location after it is uninstalled. Its main component is a 360-degree fog mist sprayer that uses an anolyte solution, a powerful disinfectant against bacteria and viruses.

“After consulting with doctors and medical experts, the solution to be used for the chamber/station was decided. A 100 ml solution comprises of five ml Azadirachta Indica, five ml Ocimum Tenuiflorum, five ml Calendula, 15 ml spirit and rest pure water. One needs to push the pedestal inside the chamber for activating the spraying of disinfectant,” Agarwal said.

It only takes 30 seconds to complete a round of disinfection in each chamber. The cost of creating one chamber was around Rs 16,000. Due to the lockdown, at present only essential services personnel are using the station.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), West, Kavendra Sagar lauded the disinfection chamber idea as unique and innovative. He said it would definitely help.

“In future, we would try to replicate this model at multiple places in Jaipur which would be helpful for common man,” Sagar said.

In March, a university in Vietnam had successfully created such a chamber for use in Covid-19 affected areas.