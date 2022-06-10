Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mobile internet services remain snapped in J&K’s Baderwah, Kishtwar amid tension

Authorities said attempts were made to stoke communal tensions over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments against the Prophet Muhammad
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 11:02 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria

Jammu: Mobile internet services remained snapped in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baderwah and Kishtwar on Friday while curfew was imposed there as authorities said attempts were made to stoke communal tensions over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments against the Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate.

“Curfew remains imposed and mobile internet also remains snapped in Bhaderwah. Though there was tension in the town on Thursday, it has started subsiding and the situation remains under control,” said an official, who did not want to be named.

District commissioner AK Sharma said curfew was imposed and mobile internet services shut down in adjoining Kishtwar district as a precautionary measure.

“There was no untoward incident in the district but being Friday the administration decided to continue with the curfew restrictions. We are constantly in touch with the representatives of both the communities and they have assured us of maintaining the harmony.”

Police said cases have been registered over attempts to stoke tensions.

In Ramban, district commissioner Massrat-ul-Islam said the assembly of over four people was barred as a precautionary measure even as the situation is under control.

