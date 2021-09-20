Mobile numbers linked to Aadhaar: Scope of TAFCOP service expanded

A service recently, launched by the central government which enables users to check all the phone numbers linked with their Aadhaar numbers, now covers more geographical area. The Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) portal now covers the users in Delhi and its nearby National Capital Region (NCR), according to a report in Livemint.

TAFCOP was so far available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

It also allows users to check all the phone numbers linked with their Aadhaar numbers. The government plans to make it pan-India in the near future, Livemint reported.

"This website has been developed to help subscribers, check the number of mobile connections working in their name, and take necessary action for regularising their additional mobile connections if any. However, the primary responsibility of handling the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) lies with the service providers," the Department of Telecom (DoT) has mentioned on the TAFCOP website.

As per government rules, individual mobile subscribers can register up to nine mobile connections in their name.

Here are the steps a user needs to follow to check phone numbers registered against the Aadhaar number:

1) Visit the TAFCOP website. You will see a field on the home page to enter the mobile number.

2) Now, click on the 'Request OTP' tab.

3) To validate, enter the OTP number received.

4) All the numbers linked with your Aadhaar number will be displayed on the website.

5) From these numbers, users can report and block the numbers not in use by themselves or are no longer required.