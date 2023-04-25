'Mockery of administration of justice': Top IAS body on Anand Mohan's release

The Indian Civil and Administrative Service (Central) Association on Tuesday expressed dismay at the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for its decision to release gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh and other convicts- who were serving a life sentence for the murder of the then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah. Urging the government to “reconsider” the decision, the top IAS body said that the release of a convicted killer is “tantamount to the denial of justice”.

Former MP Anand Mohan Singh. (HT Photo)

“A convict of a charge of murder of a public servant on duty, cannot be re-classified to a less heinous category. Amendment of an existing classification that leads to the release of the convicted killer of a public servant on duty is tantamount to the denial of justice. Such dilution leads to impunity, and erosion in the morale of public servants, undermines public order, and makes a mockery of the administration of justice,” the IAS officers' body wrote in its letter.

It added, “We strongly request the Bihar Govt to reconsider its decision at the earliest.”

On Monday, the Bihar government notified about the release of 27 prisoners, including former MP Anand Mohan Singh - days after the Nitish Kumar-led dispensation amended the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012.

According to a clause from the Bihar Prison Manual, anyone found guilty of killing a government official will not be given the benefit of remission ever. However, on April 10, the Bihar government removed this clause.

Mohan was pronounced a death sentence in 2007 for the murder of G Krishnaiah - a 1985-batch IAS officer. But a year later, the sentence was changed to life imprisonment by Patna high court.