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Modi asks people to avoid foreign travel but goes on trips himself: Punjab CM Mann slams PM

Amid the crisis in West Asia, Modi has called for judicious use of fuel, postponing gold purchases and foreign travel.

Published on: May 16, 2026 04:20 pm IST
PTI |
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his appeal to people to postpone foreign travels when he has not stopped going abroad himself.

The prime minister left for a six-day tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy to enhance bilateral ties.(ANI/PTI)

Amid the crisis in West Asia, Modi has called for judicious use of fuel, postponing gold purchases and foreign travel. He also urged using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles and working from home to conserve foreign exchange.

Speaking to reporters here, Mann said, "First the prime minister should stop his foreign visits. Where is he now? He has gone to the Netherlands. He will visit 3-4 more countries. He has asked people to avoid but he still went (on foreign visits). You are shutting down everything... do not buy gold, do not undertake foreign visits, work from home.

"Why doesn't the PM work from home?" Mann asked, replying to a question on the PM's call.

Mann, replying to a question, said the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is going to start from June 15 in Punjab and said that the Election Commission of Indian should address issues raised by all political parties in this regard.

"We do not want that there should be negativity be spread in Punjab that real votes are deleted and fakes votes are made, or votes of supporters of some particular party are deleted or fake votes are made.

"We will ourselves monitor (SIR), our booth level agents and our volunteers will be present. Vote of an eligible citizen will not be deleted, and for which, we are in touch with the ECI," said Mann.

The SIR should be conducted in transparent manner, he said adding if any political party has a complaint, then ECI should address it.

To a question on the upcoming local body polls, Mann said his party will register victory in these elections. Mann also said his party will welcome former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra for joining the AAP.

 
punjab india bhagwant mann narendra modi
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