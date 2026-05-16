Modi asks people to avoid foreign travel but goes on trips himself: Punjab CM Mann slams PM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his appeal to people to postpone foreign travels when he has not stopped going abroad himself.

The prime minister left for a six-day tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy to enhance bilateral ties.(ANI/PTI)

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Amid the crisis in West Asia, Modi has called for judicious use of fuel, postponing gold purchases and foreign travel. He also urged using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles and working from home to conserve foreign exchange.

Speaking to reporters here, Mann said, "First the prime minister should stop his foreign visits. Where is he now? He has gone to the Netherlands. He will visit 3-4 more countries. He has asked people to avoid but he still went (on foreign visits). You are shutting down everything... do not buy gold, do not undertake foreign visits, work from home.

"Why doesn't the PM work from home?" Mann asked, replying to a question on the PM's call.

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{{^usCountry}} The Punjab chief minister also took on the BJP-led Centre for increasing prices of petrol and diesel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Punjab chief minister also took on the BJP-led Centre for increasing prices of petrol and diesel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We were to become 'vishwaguru' but we have become 'vishwachele'. The war is happening somewhere else but restrictions are being imposed here. Why has no other country implemented it (restrictions)?" he asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We were to become 'vishwaguru' but we have become 'vishwachele'. The war is happening somewhere else but restrictions are being imposed here. Why has no other country implemented it (restrictions)?" he asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by ₹3 per litre each on Friday, the first rate increase in more than four years, amid mounting losses of fuel retailers due to surging global crude prices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by ₹3 per litre each on Friday, the first rate increase in more than four years, amid mounting losses of fuel retailers due to surging global crude prices. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After his public appeal, Modi has reduced the size of his convoy, prompting several BJP chief ministers and other leaders to adopt similar measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After his public appeal, Modi has reduced the size of his convoy, prompting several BJP chief ministers and other leaders to adopt similar measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The prime minister left for a six-day tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy to enhance bilateral ties amid the ongoing geopolitical upheaval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prime minister left for a six-day tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy to enhance bilateral ties amid the ongoing geopolitical upheaval. {{/usCountry}}

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Mann, replying to a question, said the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is going to start from June 15 in Punjab and said that the Election Commission of Indian should address issues raised by all political parties in this regard.

"We do not want that there should be negativity be spread in Punjab that real votes are deleted and fakes votes are made, or votes of supporters of some particular party are deleted or fake votes are made.

"We will ourselves monitor (SIR), our booth level agents and our volunteers will be present. Vote of an eligible citizen will not be deleted, and for which, we are in touch with the ECI," said Mann.

The SIR should be conducted in transparent manner, he said adding if any political party has a complaint, then ECI should address it.

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To a question on the upcoming local body polls, Mann said his party will register victory in these elections. Mann also said his party will welcome former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra for joining the AAP.

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