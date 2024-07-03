Modi attacks Congress, AAP over alleged corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the Congress for what he called “save corrupt agitation” while attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for alleged corruption including in the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is among the AAP leaders arrested for alleged irregularities in the policy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha. (PTI)

“Earlier, the Congress would question why the corrupt were not being punished. Today, when the government is taking strict action against corruption, they are protecting the culprits,” said Modi in his reply in the Rajya Sabha to the motion of thanks to the President’s address .

He listed the alleged scams involving AAP including the excise policy case. Modi questioned Congress on the evidence it once presented at a press conference against AAP. “Now that the Congress and AAP are partners, was all the evidence presented a lie?”

He accused the Congress and AAP of double standards. “Those who are now accusing the Central government of misusing investigative agencies such as CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] and ED [Enforcement Directorate] once appealed to the government to use them against the corrupt,” said Modi. He said the AAP once urged the ED to arrest the then Congress chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel. “How has the same ED and CBI become corrupt?”