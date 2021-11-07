Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Modi attends BJP's national executive committee meeting underway in Delhi

Modi is expected to deliver the valedictory address at the meeting to give shape to the day’s agenda and formulating the party strategy on a variety of issues.
The BJP's national executive committee meeting was being held in hybrid manner for the first time since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic struck the country in March last year.(File Photo)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 11:17 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the national executive committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently underway at the NDMC convention centre in New Delhi on Sunday morning.

The BJP is holding the meeting to discuss organisational matters as well as the party's strategy for the assembly polls in seven states next year, including Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

The national executive committee meeting also is expected to deliberate on recent bypoll results and see the passage of resolutions by the party top brass.

Modi is expected to deliver the valedictory address at the meeting to give shape to the day’s agenda and formulate the party strategy on a variety of issues. Earlier in the day, Modi was received by Nadda at the venue.

Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were attending the crucial meeting virtually while the party's national president JP Nadda delivered the opening speech. The meeting was being held in a hybrid manner for the first time since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic struck the country in March last year.

BJP's national office-bearers, its national executive members from the national capital and Union ministers are expected to be physically present in the meeting while the chief ministers of states where the party is in power and national executive members from these states are virtually attending the meeting, news agency PTI reported.

The meeting is being attended by 124 party members of which some leaders are attending through video conferencing.

