Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Modi cabinet clears auction of 5G spectrum: ‘Digital connectivity important’
india news

Modi cabinet clears auction of 5G spectrum: ‘Digital connectivity important’

5G spectrum auction: “Through such pathbreaking policy initiatives, the government has been able to promote access to mobile banking, online education,” an official statement read.  
5G Spectrum auction: The move has been cleared by PM Modi's cabinet. (Bloomberg)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 10:58 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta

In a big move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union cabinet has cleared the auction of 5G spectrum, which will be held by July end. A total of 72 GHz (gigahertz) of spectrum - with a validity period of 20 years - will be put to auction. About 10 times faster than 4G, India is set to roll out the 5G services soon, the government said. “Digital connectivity has been an important part of policy initiatives of the government through its flagship programs such as Digital India, Start-up India, Make in India and others,” an official statement read.

"The auction will be held for spectrum in various Low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), Mid (3300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands. It is expected that the Mid and High band spectrum will be utilised by Telecom Service Providers to roll-out of 5G technology-based services capable of providing speed and capacities which would be about 10 times higher than what is possible through the current 4G services," it underlined.

“Broadband, especially the mobile broadband, has become integral part of the daily lives of the citizens. This received a big boost through the rapid expansion of 4G services across the country since 2015. Eighty crore subscribers have access to broadband today compared to ten crore subscribers in 2014,” the statement further added.

RELATED STORIES

New age businesses are set to benefitted with the big move, which will also create additional revenue for enterprises.

The Telecom Sector Reforms - announced in September last year - are expected to benefit the auction. The requirement of submitting a financial bank guarantee equivalent to one annual instalment has also been done away with.

The union cabinet has also decided to enable the development and setting up of Private Captive Networks, the government said, to spur a new wave of innovations in Industry 4.0 applications such as machine to machine communications, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) across automotive, healthcare, agriculture, energy, and other sectors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shishir Gupta

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel....view detail

Topics
5g smartphones pm modi narendra modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP