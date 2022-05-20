Home / India News / Minister Vaishnaw makes first 5G call
india news

Minister Vaishnaw makes first 5G call

The telecom minister, after making a video call on indigenously developed 5G technology gears, said that it is the realisation of the Prime Minister’s vision.
Union minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw (PTI)
Union minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw (PTI)
Published on May 20, 2022 12:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India

New Delhi: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday made the first 5G call on a trial network set up at IIT-Madras using indigenously-developed telecom gears.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the country’s first 5G test-bed, incubated at IIT-Madras, to enable startups and industry players to test and validate their products locally.

“Aatmanirbhar 5G. Successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. Entire end-to-end network is designed and developed in India,” Vaishnaw said in a social media post.

The telecom minister, after making a video call on indigenously developed 5G technology gears, said that it is the realisation of the Prime Minister’s vision.

“His (PM’s) vision is to have our own 4G, 5G technology stack, developed in India, made in India and made for the world. We have to win the world with this entire technology stack,” Vaishnaw said after making the call.

The government expects commercial roll-out of 5G services to start in the country by August-September this year.

At present, telecom companies have been allowed to only conduct trial of 5G services.

The 5G test-bed has been developed as a multi-institute collaborative project by eight institutes led by IIT Madras.

In the absence of a 5G test-bed, startups and other industry players were required to go abroad to test and validate their products for installation in a 5G network.

The other institutes that participated in the project are IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IISc Bangalore, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) and Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT).

The test-bed facility will be available at five locations. PTI PRS HVA

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out