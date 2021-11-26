Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Modi calls family-based parties a concern for people devoted to Constitution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is heading towards “a kind of a crisis” in the form of family-based parties and called it a matter of concern for people who believe in democracy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 02:48 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is heading towards “a kind of a crisis” in the form of family-based parties and called it a matter of concern for people who are devoted to the Constitution and believe in democracy.

“More than one person from a family joining a party on the basis of merit does not make it dynastic. Problems arise when a party is run by the same family, generation after generation.”

Modi said every section of the Constitution is hurt when political parties lose their democratic character. “How can the parties which have lost their democratic character protect democracy?” asked Modi in his address to a gathering to mark the Constitution Day at the Parliament.

Modi said Mahatma Gandhi tried to prepare the nation for duties even while fighting for rights during the freedom movement. He added it would have been better if the duties had been emphasised after the country’s independence.

