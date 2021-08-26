Modi chairs 37th PRAGATI meeting, reviews 8 Projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the 37th PRAGATI meeting where he reviewed the functioning of eight projects worth rupees 1,26,000 crore. He also reviewed the progress of the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme. PRAGATI is a communications platform that stands for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation. Officers from various states were part of the meet.

“Among the eight projects, three projects each, were from the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and two projects were from the Ministry of Power. These eight projects have a cumulative cost of Rs. 1,26,000 crores concerning 14 states…” a statement from PM’s office said adding that PM emphasised on timely completion of these projects.

While reviewing progress on the ONORC scheme, PM told the officials to “explore the multiple utilities of the technological platform developed under the scheme.”

The national database formed under the scheme lists the migrant workers and will be launched on Thursday by Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav. Earlier on Tuesday, its logo was launched by the same minister.

Various NGOs and even apex court had been stressing upon the government for early completion of this database. Migrant workers had complained of ration crisis ahead of the mass interstate migration of workers during the two Covid waves in the country.

ONORC scheme aims at providing subsidised food grains to migrant workers and their family members at any fair price shop anywhere in the country under the National Food Security Act, 2013. Launched in August 2019, until now 32 states and Union Territories have joined the ONORC, and beneficiaries include over 739 million people.

At the meeting, PM also stressed on states to keep monitoring the construction of oxygen plants and availability of hospital beds.

“In the previous 36 PRAGATI meetings, 292 projects having a total cost of 13.78 lakh crore have been reviewed,” PM’s office said.