Modi chairs meeting to review tapping of oxygen supply for medical use

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the generation of oxygen in the country, which can be tapped for medical use, and the feasibility of using nitrogen plants for the purpose. A surge in Covid-19 cases has triggered a shortage of critical supplies such as oxygen, which is a critical medical intervention against Covid-19 that causes respiratory distress in some cases.

“Many industries using rich combustion processes and power plants have oxygen plants which produce gaseous oxygen which can be tapped for medical use. A strategy has been put in place to identify such industrial units which are closer to demand centres and establish temporary Covid care centres with oxygenated beds near that source. A pilot for 5 such facilities had already been initiated,” Modi was informed at the meeting, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The statement added around 10,000 oxygenated beds were expected to be made available shortly by making temporary hospitals near such plants. The statement said 37 nitrogen plants had also been identified with the help of industry associations for the generation of medical oxygen. “Such a modified nitrogen plant can be either shifted to a nearby hospital or, in case it is not feasible to shift the plant, it can be used for on-site production of oxygen, which can be transported to hospital through specialized vessels/cylinders,” Modi was informed as per the statement.

Also Read | PM Modi visits Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi on 400th Parkash Purab

Principal secretary PK Mishra, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and home secretary Ajay Bhalla also attended the review meeting.

Twelve Covid-19 patients, including a doctor, admitted to south Delhi’s Batra Hospital died on Saturday due to an 80-minute disruption in oxygen supply. Just a week ago, 20 Covid-19 patients admitted to Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi died after the pressure dropped in the oxygen supply when the hospital was switching from liquid medical oxygen to backup cylinders. Hospitals across the national capital have been sending out desperate messages for help, with the oxygen supply stretched thin amid a raging fourth wave of infections in Delhi.

The Centre has said priorities such as augmentation of medical oxygen and ramping up of vaccine manufacturing are being looked into diligently. It has also said that the Delhi government has not been able to lift the allotted quantity of oxygen for want of tankers. The Delhi government and the Centre have been criticised as the shortage of medical oxygen continues.