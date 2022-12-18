Modi congratulates Indian-origin Leo Varadkar for Ireland win: 5 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Indian-origin Leo Varadkar on assuming office as Ireland's PM for the second term. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said that he values the historical ties, shared constitutional values, and multi-faceted cooperation between India and Ireland. "Congratulations @LeoVaradkar on assuming office as Taoiseach for the second time. Highly value our historical ties, shared constitutional values & multi-faceted cooperation with Ireland. Look forward to working together to realise the full potential of our vibrant economies. (sic)," his tweet read.

Here are five points to know about Ireland's Prime Minister:

1) Varadkar became the head of the Ireland government for the second time as part of a job-sharing deal made by the country’s centrist coalition government. He replaced Micheál Martin as Taoiseach - or Ireland’s leader - after lawmakers voted to approve his nomination during a special session of the Dail, the lower house of Ireland’s Parliament.

2) In an acceptance speech, Varadkar promised to tackle the housing and cost of living crises during the remainder of the government’s term, “offering hope and housing, economic opportunities and a fair start for all.”

3) Varadkar, 43, served as Prime Minister between 2017 and 2020. He is the country’s youngest-ever leader and first openly gay Prime Minister. He became the country's youngest Taoiseach at the age of 38, becoming Ireland’s first biracial leader to serve in that capacity and also the first of Indian heritage.

4) Varadkar was born in Dublin to an Irish mother who worked as a nurse and an Indian immigrant father who was a qualified doctor. After gaining a medical degree from Trinity College Dublin, he went into general practice but stayed involved in politics, and in 2007 secured election for Fine Gael in Dublin West.

5) In 2015, before Ireland's referendum legalising same-sex marriage, Varadkar came out publicly as gay. His tenure as Taoiseach was overshadowed by Brexit and the pandemic, during which he re-registered as a doctor and returned to work once a week while continuing to lead the country.

(With AP, AFP inputs)