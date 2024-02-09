Modi govt announces 5 Bharat Ratna awards in 2024, highest in a single year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, alongside agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, will be awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao (File)(File photo)

This year's five recipients surpass the four awarded in 1999, marking the highest number of Bharat Ratnas awarded in a single year. Praising Rao for his liberalisation policies that transformed the economy, Singh for his advocacy for farmers' rights, and Swaminathan for his globally recognized contributions to agriculture, Modi commended their invaluable service to the nation.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Among the recipients, four will receive the honour posthumously, while Advani, aged 96, is the sole living recipient.

Here is the list of Bharat Ratna awardees this year

1. Karpoori Thakur (Posthumous) (politician and former Bihar chief minister): Karpoori Thakur, a well-known socialist leader from Bihar and former chief minister of the state, will be posthumously honoured with India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. Fondly referred to as 'Jan Nayak' (people's leader), Thakur will become the 49th recipient of this prestigious award.

2. Lal Krishna Advani (politician and former deputy prime minister): Advani has held the position of president of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest duration since its establishment in 1980. Over the course of nearly three decades in parliament, he served as both the home minister and deputy Prime Minister under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1999 to 2004. On February 3, PM Modi disclosed that Advani would be bestowed with India's highest civilian honour.

3. Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao (Posthumous) (former Prime Minister of India): In honouring Rao, who passed away in 2004, PM Modi expressed admiration for his multifaceted service to the nation as a revered scholar and statesman. Modi highlighted Rao's notable contributions not only as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh but also as a Union minister and longstanding legislator in both the Parliament and the state assembly. Rao, a respected Telugu leader, served a full five-year term as prime minister from 1991 to 1996 and is widely lauded for his pivotal role in introducing economic reforms.

4. Chaudhary Charan Singh (Posthumous) (former Prime Minister of India): Singh, a prominent Jat leader hailing from western Uttar Pradesh, served as prime minister during 1979-80 and played a pivotal role in spearheading anti-Congress politics during an era when the party held dominant influence. Modi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to honour Singh with the Bharat Ratna, attributing it to his unparalleled contributions to the nation.

5. Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan (Posthumous) (agriculture scientist): Modi expressed immense delight in his government's decision to bestow the Bharat Ratna upon Swaminathan, acknowledging his significant contributions to agriculture and the welfare of farmers. Modi praised Swaminathan's visionary guidance, which revolutionised Indian agriculture, ensuring both food security and prosperity for the nation. Modi emphasised his close relationship with Swaminathan, valuing his wisdom and contributions. The renowned agronomist passed away last year.