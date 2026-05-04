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Modi govt in damage control mode after Rahul’s visit to Nicobar Island: Congress

Congress raised concerns over the Great Nicobar Island project, citing ecological, tribal, and transparency issues, following Rahul Gandhi's visit.

Published on: May 04, 2026 05:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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The Congress on Sunday flagged concerns related to ecology, tribal rights, transparency and security, over the Great Nicobar Island mega-project, saying that the Centre’s recent press note on the project has raised more questions than it answered.

Modi govt in damage control mode after Rahul’s visit to Nicobar Island: Congress

This comes days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the island on April 28, with party’s general secretary Jairam Ramesh saying the visit had brought “renewed urgency” to a project which was being “bulldozed through due process”, further accusing the government of going into “damage control mode”.

“Galathea Bay hosts over 20,000 coral colonies and is a major nesting site for leatherback turtles, with nearly 1,000 nests recorded in the latest season alone. The government’s claim that only 1.82% of the island’s forest is affected is deeply misleading. The ecological uniqueness of this region means any diversion, however small, is significant and irreversible,” said Jairam Ramesh, adding that the note sidesteps serious objections raised by local communities, environmental experts, and civil society groups.

“The Great Nicobar Island Development Project is of immense strategic, defence and national importance and will place India at the centre of Indian Ocean commerce. All environmental safeguards have been scrupulously followed and the concerns being raised do not reflect the comprehensive planning that has gone into this project,” said a statement by the ministry of environment, forests and climate change.

Experts and opposition leaders raised concerns on financial viability and transparency, noting the port must compete with established hubs such as Singapore and Colombo and lacks a strong hinterland. Tribal groups, including the Nicobarese and the Shompen, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, have flagged issues around consent and land rights.

The Great Nicobar project received environmental clearance in 2022 and has since drawn sustained opposition from scientists, environmentalists and tribal groups. Analysts say it requires wider scrutiny to balance development goals with ecological sustainability and community interests.

With agency inputs

 
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