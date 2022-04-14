Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Modi hails efforts of those involved in Deoghar rescue op
india news

Modi hails efforts of those involved in Deoghar rescue op

Underlining the importance of the response time of rescue agencies during a disaster, Modi said the experience of the Trikut hills rescue will enrich the forces for future missions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the personnel of IAF, Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP, local administration and civil society, who were involved with rescue operations at Deoghar, through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 12:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

RANCHI:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the efforts of agencies in rescuing 73 of 76 people who were stranded mid-air for over 48 hours on the Trikut hills ropeway in Deoghar after it stopped on Sunday.

Three people died since the 766-metre cableway connecting to a pilgrimage site on Trikut hills developed a snag on Sunday -- one during a collision between two cable cars, and two fell to their deaths during the operation. .Teams of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were part of the over 45-hour-long rescue that culminated on Tuesday.

Representatives of all the forces involved in the operation, and members of civil society were part of a virtual meet with Modi on Wednesday.

“The entire country was glued to the TV looking at the challenging task. You jointly proved to the country that we have a team of IAF, Army, ITBP and NDRF which could come to rescue of its people even in the most difficult situation. We need to also congratulate local citizens who came forward and helped with whatever resource they had,” said the PM.

RELATED STORIES

Underlining the importance of the response time of rescue agencies during a disaster, Modi said the experience of the Trikut hills rescue will enrich the forces for future missions.

“There is a need to document this entire exercise so that it could be used as a case study for training our men and improving our training in meeting future challenges,” he added.

Home minister Amit Shah, who was also present during the online interaction, said various agencies worked in coordination to complete the rescue operation with minimum harm.

He said Modi has changed the focus of disaster management which was oriented to relief before the new government in 2014 prioritised saving lives. This operation was an inspiration, he said

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP