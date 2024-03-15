Modi in Kerala LIVE Updates: PM to visit Palakkad today to campaign for Lok Sabha elections

Modi in Kerala LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit southern Kerala today, March 15, for an election campaign rally for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, schedule to take place in April-May 2024. PM Modi is expected to arrive in southern Kerala's Palakkad city at around 10:30 am today, where he will campaign for the NDA candidates for the upcoming general elections. The prime minister will also address a public rally during his Kerala visit....Read More

The prime minister will be received by BJP state chief K Surendran, Kerala in-charge of the party Prakash Javadekar, state General Secretary George Kurian and Pathanamthitta district President V A Sooraj.

The public meeting will be addressed by PM Modi at around 12 pm on Friday, and will be attended by NDA's Lok Sabha candidates V Muraleedharan (Attingal), Anil K Antony (Pathanamthitta), Sobha Surendran (Alappuzha), and Baiju Kalasala (Mavelikkara).

In addition to them, leaders including Padmaja Venugopal, who recently joined the BJP after quitting the Congress, and state and local party leaders are also expected to join PM Modi during his visit to Kerala.

After March 15, the prime minister will visit Kerala once again on March 17, Sunday, to rally support for Anil K Antony, the BJP candidate and son of Congress stalwart A K Antony. PM Modi will also conduct multiple large scale roadshows during his visit to Kerala.