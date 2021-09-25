Modi in US: Prime Minister to address UNGA session today; When and how to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official three-day visit to the United States, will address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at New York on Saturday evening (Indian time). PM Modi, in his UNGA speech, is expected to highlight pressing global issues – including the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the need to combat international terrorism, climate change, and the likes. Multiple Indian and international news channels and media outlets will be live-streaming Prime Minister Modi's speech at the UN forum; while viewers can also watch the address live on official Twitter handles of the central government's media wing.

PM Modi's UNGA speech: Here's when and how to watch the Prime Minister’s United Nations address on Saturday, September 25 –

When to watch PM Modi's UNGA speech?

The UNGA proceedings will begin at 6:30pm IST at the UN General Assembly hall, while Prime Minister Modi's address is expected to take place at approximately 7:30pm, according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA has already begun in New York on Tuesday, and international leaders and diplomats have been addressing the world forum at the key session.

For viewers watching in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech will occur at 10am on Saturday (local time in New York), since the United States is exactly 9 hours and 30 minutes behind the Indian clock. The UNGA proceedings are expected to begin at 9am for US audiences.

How and where to watch PM Modi's UNGA speech?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UNGA speech will be on live-stream across multiple media outlets. Twitter is holding a live event of the entire UNGA session, where hundreds of heads of state are taking their turns to keep their statements before the annual assembly.

Prime Minister Modi's official YouTube channel is also likely to conduct a live stream of his speech.

Moreover, the live updates from PM Modi's UNGA speech will also be tweeted in real-time by the official Twitter handles of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and also the PTI and the ANI news agencies.