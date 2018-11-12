Modi in Varanasi live updates: PM inaugurates first multi-modal terminal on Ganga river

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Varanasi to inaugurate infrastructure projects worth over Rs 2,412 crore, including two major national highways and an inland waterways project. It will be the PM’s 15th visit to his constituency in the last four-and-a half years.

The projects to be inaugurated also include a multi-modal terminal on the Ganga near Ralhupur village as part of the Centre’s Jal Marg Vikas Project and a sewage treatment plant at Deenapur.

5:04 pm IST PM Modi inaugurates two highways PM Narendra Modi inaugurates two highways- Ring Road and Babatpur Airport Road in Varanasi. The two roads have a combined length of 34 km and have been laid at a cost of Rs 1,571.95 crore. The 16.55-km Varanasi Ring Road Phase-I has been completed at a cost of Rs 759.36 crore, while the four-laning and construction of 17.25-km-long Babatpur-Varanasi Road on NH-56 has cost Rs 812.59 crore, read a statement from the PM’s office.





5:00 pm IST CM Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for projects UP CM Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for infrastructure projects. “On behalf of 23 cr people of UP, I thank PM Modi for launching First mmt of the country,” he says.





4:50 pm IST Road from Babatpur to Kashi reminds of roads in Japan: UP BJP prez UP BJP president says travelling on road from Babatpur to Kashi reminds of roads in Japan. “It appears as if we were in Japan and America,” he says.





4:45 pm IST PM Modi arrives in Wajidpur Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at a gathering in Wajidpur. “By 2022 we will complete road projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore projects in UP,” says Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who is accompanying PM Modi.





3:55 pm IST PM Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the terminal Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first multi modal terminal constructed on River Ganga pic.twitter.com/ozfx2HQvdv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2018





3:50 pm IST PM offers prayers to river Ganga standing at the terminal After inaugurating the multi-modal terminal PM Modi offered prayers to river Ganga.





3:47 pm IST PM Modi inaugurates first multi modal terminal to the nation PM Modi inaugurated first multi modal terminal on Ganga river. Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the first multi modal terminal constructed on River Ganga pic.twitter.com/qH3eSE9fL6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2018



