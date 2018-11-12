Modi in Varanasi live updates: PM inaugurates first multi-modal terminal on Ganga river
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi live: The Prime Minister on Monday inaugurated first multi-modal terminal on Ganga river in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency.
5:04 pm IST
PM Modi inaugurates two highways
5:00 pm IST
CM Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for projects
4:50 pm IST
Road from Babatpur to Kashi reminds of roads in Japan: UP BJP prez
4:45 pm IST
PM Modi arrives in Wajidpur
3:55 pm IST
PM Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the terminal
3:50 pm IST
PM offers prayers to river Ganga standing at the terminal
3:47 pm IST
PM Modi inaugurates first multi modal terminal to the nation
3:39 pm IST
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Varanasi to inaugurate infrastructure projects worth over Rs 2,412 crore, including two major national highways and an inland waterways project. It will be the PM’s 15th visit to his constituency in the last four-and-a half years.
The projects to be inaugurated also include a multi-modal terminal on the Ganga near Ralhupur village as part of the Centre’s Jal Marg Vikas Project and a sewage treatment plant at Deenapur.
Here are the live updates:
PM Modi inaugurates two highways
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates two highways- Ring Road and Babatpur Airport Road in Varanasi.
The two roads have a combined length of 34 km and have been laid at a cost of Rs 1,571.95 crore. The 16.55-km Varanasi Ring Road Phase-I has been completed at a cost of Rs 759.36 crore, while the four-laning and construction of 17.25-km-long Babatpur-Varanasi Road on NH-56 has cost Rs 812.59 crore, read a statement from the PM’s office.
CM Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for projects
UP CM Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for infrastructure projects.
“On behalf of 23 cr people of UP, I thank PM Modi for launching First mmt of the country,” he says.
Road from Babatpur to Kashi reminds of roads in Japan: UP BJP prez
UP BJP president says travelling on road from Babatpur to Kashi reminds of roads in Japan. “It appears as if we were in Japan and America,” he says.
PM Modi arrives in Wajidpur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at a gathering in Wajidpur.
“By 2022 we will complete road projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore projects in UP,” says Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who is accompanying PM Modi.
PM Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the terminal
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first multi modal terminal constructed on River Ganga pic.twitter.com/ozfx2HQvdv— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2018
PM offers prayers to river Ganga standing at the terminal
After inaugurating the multi-modal terminal PM Modi offered prayers to river Ganga.
PM Modi inaugurates first multi modal terminal to the nation
PM Modi inaugurated first multi modal terminal on Ganga river.
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the first multi modal terminal constructed on River Ganga pic.twitter.com/qH3eSE9fL6— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2018
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi
Prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi. PM Modi will inaugurate several development projects and will also dedicate newly constructed multi-modal terminal in Varanasi to the nation. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are also present.