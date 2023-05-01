'Modi ji, justice awaits your yes': Priyanka Gandhi's swipe at PM over Brij Bhushan's remark

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reportedly said he will resign if the top party leaders ask him to, saying “justice is waiting for your 'yes'.” Facing allegations of sexual harassment from some of India's top wrestlers, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reportedly said that he will step down from the post if any of the top leaders will ask him to quit.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(ANI)

“If the PM asks, I will resign immediately. Even if (Union home minister) Amit Shah and (BJP President) JP Nadda ask, I will do so,” Singh was quoted as saying by News24.

Reacting to his statement, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who met and extended her support to the protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, said in a tweet, “@narendramodi ji keh dijiye. Nyay ko aapki ‘haan’ ka intezaar hai (@narendramodi ji ask him. Justice awaits your 'yes')."

Two FIRs have been filed against the BJP MP following the Supreme Court's intervention, the first pertaining to allegations levelled by a minor, which has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) concerning outraging modesty.

The protests against the WFI chief first broke out in January but the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the government then managed to placate the situation by forming a probe panel. Top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, among others renewed their protest last week demanding action against the BJP leader.

On Monday, Singh said that all activity in the sport had come to a standstill in the last four months due to protests by the country's top wrestlers. The WFI chief added that he is ready to be "hanged" but wrestling activity, including national championships and camps, should not stop as it would be detrimental to the cadet and junior wrestlers.

"All wrestling activity has come to a standstill in the the last four months. I say hang me, but don't stop wrestling activity; don't play with the future of children. Allow the cadet nationals to take place, whosoever organises it... be it Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, but don't stop the (wrestling) activity," said Brij Bhushan in an interaction with the media.

