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Modi ji’s compromised model: Mallikarjun Kharge on second fuel hike in 4 days

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BP), and Hindustan Petroleum (HP) raised petrol and diesel prices by 90 paise per litre on Tuesday

Updated on: May 19, 2026 02:45 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday criticised the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the fuel prices for the second time in four days on Tuesday. Kharge also accused the Centre of burdening ordinary citizens.

Kharge also accused the Centre of burdening ordinary citizens. (@kharge)

“Just four days after the price hike, the Modi government has once again increased the prices of petrol and diesel,” Kharge said in a post on X, adding that having “set the full stage, preaching about savings,” the government was “shifting the burden of their failures onto the public.”

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BP), and Hindustan Petroleum (HP) raised petrol and diesel prices by 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, taking rates in Delhi to 98.64 per litre for petrol and 91.58 per litre for diesel. The revision followed a steeper 3-per-litre hike on May 15, ending a 49-month freeze on fuel prices.

Also Read:Ludhiana: Hike in petrol, diesel prices ignites fear of household budget crunch

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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