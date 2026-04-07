Most corrupt govt in Assam, Congress will return to power: Kharge

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged voters in Assam to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state, terming it the country’s most corrupt, and attacked chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for enriching himself instead of working for the people. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Assam. (X)

He referred to a mood change in the state and said it reflected in his interactions with voters. Kharge cited feedback from the ground and added that it indicates that Congress will come to power and win 72-73 of the 126 seats.

“There is an opportunity for you [voters] to remove the most corrupt government of Assam. There is no other chief minister [like Sarma] in the country who is so corrupt and arrogant,” he said at a press conference in Guwahati on the last day of campaigning for the April 9 assembly election.

He added that Assam’s people respect their culture and traditions and do not want such an arrogant and rude chief minister. “Instead of working for the people, he enriched himself by acquiring innumerable companies, tea companies, resorts...”

He referred to “serious allegations” against Sarma and his wife and said the BJP governments in the state and the Centre should probe them. “But instead of doing that, if they lodge cases, let them be. We will face whatever happens,” he said, citing allegations against Sarma’s wife of having three passports and the family owning properties in Dubai and a company in the US.

Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister, and the BJP’s ideological fount, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, about “such corruption” since they keep saying that no such thing will be allowed under their rule. “You would not find such a corrupt chief minister in any other state.”

Kharge accused the BJP government of running a syndicate, taking commissions, and giving away thousands of acres of land to big companies. “Ministers in the government have acquired large tracts of land.”

He said Sarma keeps targeting state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi. He cited the poll affidavits of the two state leaders and added that Sarma’s wealth has increased.

Congress’s Assam in charge Jitendra Singh cited inconsistencies in Sarma’s affidavit and said the party has filed a petition before the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking his disqualification. “We do not have much hope from the ECI as they function like BJP workers. But there are several inconsistencies in his affidavit. If required, we will approach the Supreme Court. Sarma may win the election and even become the chief minister, but sooner or later, he will be disqualified,” said Singh.

Kharge highlighted Congress poll promises, including justice for singer Zubeen Garg in 100 days if voted to power, unconditional monthly cash transfer to bank accounts of women, and a one-time ₹50,000 grant to women to start businesses. He said Congress is coming to power and accused the BJP of spreading rumours that if it loses this election, the welfare schemes would end. “I want to assure all, especially women, that the schemes will continue and we will give them more than what they are getting now. It will be unconditional whether you vote for us or not.”

Kharge rejected the BJP charge that Congress appeases Muslims and is pro-Pakistan. He added that Congress always keeps the nation first. “They [BJP] make it appear that the country did not become independent in 1947 and got it only in 2014 after Modi came to power.”