Ludhiana: Hike in petrol, diesel prices ignites fear of household budget crunch

The latest hike in petrol and diesel prices, effective from Friday, has triggered concern among commuters and middle-class families in Ludhiana, with transport operators warning of an increase infreight charges and consumers expressing worry over rising household expenses. Private player Reliance has reportedly raised fuel prices by nearly ₹5 per litre. (HT File)

Officials said state-run oil companies have increased petrol prices by ₹3 per litre and diesel by ₹2.94 per litre, while private player Reliance has reportedly raised fuel prices by nearly ₹5 per litre.

An official associated with the petroleum sector said the increase is expected to impact the market at multiple levels as transportation costs directly affect prices of essential commodities and logistics operations.

Indian Oil sales manager Akhil Roy Singla said the revised prices have been implemented across outlets from Friday, and consumers are already reacting strongly to the sudden increase. “Whenever fuel prices rise, their impact is not limited to vehicle owners alone. Transportation costs increase across sectors, which eventually affects the market as well,” he said.

Transport operators said the latest increase has added to the financial pressure already being faced by the sector due to rising operational expenses. JP Aggarwal, former president of the Ludhiana goods transport association, said, “We anticipated that fuel prices would rise, but apart from diesel and petrol, costs of tyres, lubricants, toll tax, spare items and even drivers’ daily expenses have also increased significantly. Now this fuel hike will directly affect transportation costs,” he said.

Aggarwal said freight rates are likely to increase by around 5 to 6% in the coming days to offset rising input costs. “Transporters will have to revise freight charges to minimise the impact,” he added.

The hike has also sparked concern among daily commuters and middle-class families. Ajay Kumar, owner of Azad Fuel Centre, said customers have been regularly complaining about the rising fuel prices. “Middle-class families are under financial pressure as daily expenses continue to rise. Fuel prices affect every sector and eventually increase the cost of living,” he said.

Ramgopal, a commuter said, salaries are not increasing in proportion to inflation, and rising fuel costs are making survival difficult for ordinary people. “People use fuel daily to travel to offices, colleges and workplaces. Many are now shifting towards electric scooters because petrol has become too expensive,” he said.

Auto-rickshaw driver Kishanlal said, transport workers are among the worst affected. “Fuel prices are increasing, but passengers still expect the same fare. Poor people suffer the most because earnings remain limited while expenses keep rising,” he said.