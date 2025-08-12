‘Look at history after Independence’: RSS chief Bhagwat says India has proved naysayers wrong

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday spoke about the rise of India while speaking during an event at Raiwasa Dham in Rajasthan’s Sikar. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke during an event at Raiwasa Dham in Rajasthan’s Sikar.(ANI File)

Bhagwat said that India rises every time the world is in need and that it is making its mark in the world. He also said that if someone were to look at India’s history post-independence, no one would say that India will rise. Despite this, India is rising in the world and creating a name for itself, he said.

“Irrespective of the fact that there are big powers in the world, India is making a place for itself,” he said further.

Talking about the democratic system in India, he said that people predicted that democracy wouldn't function after India’s independence, but it worked regardless.

“When there was a danger to democracy, people worked to keep democracy alive,” he said further.

Praising India’s democratic system, he said that it is ahead of other countries in the world.

Earlier, speaking at an event during a temple visit in Maharashtra, Bhagwat praised India’s spiritual knowledge, which he said makes it ‘vishwaguru’ as compared to other countries. He said that the world considers India ‘vishwaguru’.

PM Narendra Modi has, too, on numerous occasions credited India’s self-reliance, which makes it unique from the rest of the world. Speaking at ‘Mann ki Baat’ recently, Modi praised India’s homegrown defence capabilities that stood out during Operation Sindoor.

He said that the mission’s success followed the spirit of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’

While talking about the operation, PM credited the success to the power of weapons and technology of India, which also included the resolve of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’ The sweat of our engineers, our technicians, is involved in this victory,” the prime minister said.