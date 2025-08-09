RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat explains why world considers India vishwaguru: ‘Even if we become…’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said the world values India for its "adhyatma" (spiritual wisdom) and sees it as a “vishwaguru” in this regard, rather than merely being amazed by the pace of its economic growth. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that India should share with everyone whatever good we have.(ANI)

Addressing an event during a temple visit in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Mohan Bhagwat said apart from India, other nations such as the United States and China are also rich, but the world considers India a “vishwaguru” for its spiritual knowledge and religion. He said these are two things that no other country but India has, and that the world comes to India seeking spirituality.

“Even if we become a USD 3 trillion economy, it won't surprise the world, because there are many countries that have achieved the feat. America is rich, China has become rich, and there are many rich nations. There are many things that other countries have done, and we will also do them. But, the world doesn't have spirituality (Adhyatma) and Dharm, which we have,” Bhagwat said.

“The world comes to us for religion and spirituality. When we rise in it, then the world bows down in front of us and considers us the Vishwaguru. We must progress in every field, but our nation will be considered a Vishwaguru in its true sense when we rise in religion and spirituality,” he added.

'Goodness must be shared'

Talking about how India could rise in spirituality and religion, Bhagwat said that it will not happen by just celebrating festivals and worshipping, but when our lives become as “fearless” as Lord Shiva. He added that we should share with everyone whatever good we have.

“Evil does exist to some extent, but it should be curbed and not spread around. We should never hand over negativity. Rather, we should gather it within ourselves and bring it to an end. Goodness, on the other hand, must be shared… Let this be the way we live so that it connects us with more and more people. It is this very spirit of sharing goodness and living for others that makes India truly great," he said.

With inputs from PTI