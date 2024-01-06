"Modi ki Guarantee means good governance, people-centric schemes": EAM Jaishankar

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work done by the Central government for over last nine years, stating that "Modi Ki Guarantee" means good governance and people-centric schemes. HT Image

Jaishankar was addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

"Five years as a minister and five years before that have been the most satisfying years for me. It is because I have seen a complete change in how the government performs. I am also looking to see how the bankers perform. If you look at the change in the government, it is something that has gone through every part. The bureaucracy is more sensible, bankers are more friendly towards customers and every public-dealing organisation today is looking at people very differently. That is how 'Viksit Bharat' will be created," he said.

"Today, 'Modi ki guarantee' is something that is believed not only in the country but also in the world. 'Modi ki guarantee' means good governance and people-centric policies. This means that if someone is in trouble abroad, whether it is somebody who goes to Saudi Arabia or the UAE or students in Ukraine, PM Modi is there for them. This is a big difference that has happened in the last 10 years," added the Union Minister.

Speaking on the central government's public welfare schemes, Jaishankar said, "In these ten years, I have had the great fortune of working very closely with the Prime Minister as his cabinet member. These have been very difficult years, too. During COVID, we sat together and discussed how to respond to it. I have actually seen many of the schemes, whose results we are seeing today, from the start. I have seen it since the first meeting, when someone raised a concern. But 'Modi is Modi', he strives to find a solution."

"The last ten years have seen every need addressed in some form. If you have health issues, there is 'Jana Arogya Yojna'. For people who want to start their business but lack resources, there is 'Mudra Yojna'," he added.

S Jaishankar further said, "I am very happy, as we are close to completing ten years of the 'Modi Sarkar'. This has only begun now. This work has to go on if you want to create 'Viksit Bharat'. The rest of the world is actually talking about us. They ask what has changed in India. I tell them what has changed in India is 'vision'. This vision is now the talk of the world. There is a great deal of respect for India."

The resolution of the 'Viskit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is to develop India in every way by 2047.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim of attaining saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. (ANI)