Modi leaves for historic US visit: ‘Together we stand stronger’

Ahead of his state visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the special invitation by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden is a “reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for US visit.

“I am confident that my visit to the US will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges,” he said in a blog post.

Prime Minister Modi emplaned on Tuesday for a historic state visit to the US where he will hold extensive talks with US President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress for a second time, a first for any Indian prime minister. But before that, he will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian American community from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23. He will also hold discussions with business leaders on opportunities for elevating the trade and investment relationship between the two countries and for building resilient global supply chains.

“I look forward to this special celebration at the very location that supported India’s proposal in December 2014 to recognize an International Day of Yoga,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi noted that people from all walks of life, including members of the US Congress, have been sharing their enthusiasm on his upcoming visit to that country, and said such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-US relationship.

Modi tagged the Twitter account of the Indian Embassy in the US on which there were videos of several people, including members of the US Congress, business leaders, Indian-Americans and others, expressing excitement over the visit and welcoming Modi.

"People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit," Modi said in a tweet.

"I thank them for their kind words. Such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-USA relationship," he said.

