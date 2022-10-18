Modi likely to be chief guest at Deepotsav in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be the chief guest at the sixth edition of Deepotsav, or festival of lamps which has been celebrated the day before Diwali since 2017 in Ayodhya, on October 23 and inaugurate the Queen Heo Memorial Park in presence of a delegation from South Korea.

The memorial is named after the legendary queen Korean queen Queen Heo Hwang-ok, who is believed to have roots in Ayodhya. The park has undergone expansion and beautification. The memorial portrays princess Suriratna’s journey to Korea, where she is believed to have married King Kim Suro and renamed Queen Heo Hwang-ok in 48 AD. Many Koreans trace their ancestry to the princess.

This will be Modi’s second visit to Ayodhya since August 2020 when he laid the foundation stone for the Ram temple on the site of the demolished 16th-century Babri Mosque. The Supreme Court decided in favour of building the temple at the site in 2019.

Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said preparations were in the last stages for grand Deepotsav celebrations. “If Narendra Modi visits Ayodhya for Deepotsav, then it will add glitter to the mega event. Ayodhya is eagerly waiting for the Prime Minister.”

The three-day Deepotsav celebrations will begin on October 21 and conclude with the lighting of over 1.7 million earthen lamps at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat as part of an attempt to set a Guinness World record.

Modi is also likely to pray at the Ram temple and inspect its construction. He is expected to visit Ram Katha Park and do a Saryu Aarti. Modi may watch the fireworks planned for the occasion.

A series of cultural activities have been planned for the Deepotsav celebrations. Artists from Russia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Fiji will participate in Ramlila during the three-day celebrations. The cultural extravaganza will conclude on October 23 on eve of Diwali with the lighting of lamps.

On day one, artists from Lucknow and Ayodhya will sing bhajans and the main event will be organised at Naya Ghat. Folk singers from Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Gonda will perform there on day two. Artists from Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago will also perform at the Guptar Ghat.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday to take stock of preparations for the celebrations.

