Bhagalpur Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of ushering in “jungle rule” in Bihar and praised the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and chief minister Nitish Kumar for effecting a turnaround, virtually sounding the poll bugle for assembly elections scheduled later this year. Modi makes Bihar pitch with focus on farmers

Modi was speaking after releasing around ₹22,000 crore into accounts of around 98 million farmers across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) from Bhagalpur as the 19th instalment under the PM-KISAN scheme.

But apart from disbursing money to farmers and underlining his government’s agricultural achievements, his speech – and his joint rally with Kumar – clearly kicked off the political campaign for the high-stakes assembly polls, likely to be held in October-November.

In his 40-minute speech, Modi did not mention the RJD or its chief Lalu Prasad by name, but said the “jungle raj waale” nursed “hatred” for “our heritage and faith”.

“The RJD brought disrepute to the state and pushed it into abject lawlessness and backwardness and it was left to the NDA government under Nitish Kumar to make a turnaround. Those who could not even spare the folder meant for cattle could not be expected to do any good to Bihar. They have no respect for cultural legacy and faith,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s agricultural initiatives, the PM said India’s agricultural exports have increased significantly in recent years due to government efforts. “

“With this, the farmers have been receiving higher prices for their produce. Many farmer products are being exported for the first time. It is now time for Bihar’s fox nuts, makhana,” he said.

“Makhana has become a staple of breakfast in cities. It has become a staple part of breakfast in cities across the country. Speaking personally, I eat makhana at least 300 out of 365 days a year. It is a superfood that we must now take to global markets,” he added.

Modi said that the development of the eastern part of the country was a prerequisite for a developed India, and Bihar had to play a key role in it.

“Therefore, the NDA government is giving equal emphasis to the industrial and agricultural development of Bihar. Bhagalpur will also soon have a central university, with the revival of the ancient seat of learning, Vikramshila University,” he added, announcing development projects worth thousands of crores.

He said a population bigger than that of Europe had already taken the holy dip in the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, but the “jungle raj” people were abusing it, just as they spoke ill against Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

“The Maha Kumbh is the greatest celebration of Bharat’s unity. The number of people who have taken a holy dip exceeds the population of Europe. Many people from Bihar have also undertaken the pilgrimage,” the PM said.

“But these jungle raj wallahs are speaking ill of Maha Kumbh and making vulgar remarks. These people were opposed to the Ram temple at Ayodhya, too. I know Bihar will not forgive them,” he added.

The allusion was to Prasad’s remarks in the aftermath of the stampede at New Delhi railway station two weeks ago, when at least 18 people were crushed to death. Demanding the resignation of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the RJD supremo, who had held the railway portfolio in the Manmohan Singh government, criticised the heavy rush, saying “what does Kumbh signify? It is nonsense”.

Modi started off his speech after a roadshow with Kumar in an open jeep. Modi was generous in praise for Kumar, whose Janata Dal (United) is an important member of the NDA. Kumar also reciprocated profusely, reminding the people of the time before 2005, when he first became CM, when he said lawlessness and darkness ruled the state.

“What was the condition when we took over in 2005? Because of bad law and order, people felt scared of stepping out late in the day. We are trying to take Bihar forward and the Centre is helping us. We will also contribute towards a developed India. I hope people will continue to support us in the forthcoming elections as they have done before,” Kumar said.

The bonhomie appeared to be aimed at underlining the cohesion within the NDA. Kumar said several times that he was not going anywhere and will stay with the NDA. The NDA is hoping to extend its grip on power in one of India’s most important states by fending off a challenge from the RJD, Congress and Left, which form the so-called Grand Alliance.

The PM began his speech with a reference to Kumbh and its connection with Bihar. “It is a matter of pride for me to be here, close to the Mandar mountain, at a time when the Maha Kumbh is underway at Prayagraj”, Modi said.

Modi repeatedly used the expression “chara churane wale (those who stole fodder)”, in a reference to the ₹940 crore animal husbandry scandal that led to the conviction of the former chief minister as well as several other leaders.

Modi said Bihar will enjoy the same glory in Viksit Bharat as Pataliputra, the capital of ancient kingdom of Magadh.

“The NDA government works to simultaneously preserve our grand ancient heritage and achieve a prosperous future..... but the jungle raj wallahs hate our heritage (virasat) and our faith (aastha)”, he added.

The PM also accused the RJD and its ally Congress of having brought “ruin and disrepute to Bihar while sharing power in the state”.

“When the Congress, jungle raj wale were in power, they had kept the total budget for agriculture; we have already sent many times more money than that in the bank accounts of you farmers. No corrupt person can do this work, only the government can do it which is dedicated to farmers’ welfare,” he said.

“Whether Congress or jungle raj wale, the difficulties of farmers do not make any difference. These people used to leave farmers to endure for themselves in times of rain, hailstorms and drought. In 2014, when you blessed the NDA, the BJP-led NDA made PM Phasal Bima Yojana for the farmers during natural calamities. To increase the incomes of the small farmers, NDA is encouraging animal husbandry,” he said.

PM Kisan, the Union government’s cash-transfer scheme for farmers, has completed six years and 19 instalments so far. The government’s data show nearly 100 million people have received over ₹3.5 lakh crore since the scheme’s launch. “The scheme supports farmers nationwide and further reaffirms the government’s commitment to rural development and agricultural prosperity,” Modi said.