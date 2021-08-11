Modi seeks details of BJP MPs who skipped RS voting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sought details of lawmakers who were not present in Rajya Sabha on Monday when voting for a statutory resolution moved by several opposition MPs was held, a person aware of the details said.

While addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meeting, the prime minister took strong exception to the absence of certain lawmakers in the Upper House. The statutory resolution demanded that the tribunals reforms bill be sent to the select committee of the House. The resolution was put to vote and negated after only 44 MPs voted in favour of it and 79 against it.

Modi asked parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi to submit the details of the missing MPs, the person quoted above said.

“On earlier occasions too, the prime minister had instructed the MPs to remain present in the House. There is a standing instruction to be present when bills are taken up for passage. A whip has also been issued to the MPs to remain present in both the Houses this week as legislative business draws to a close,” a party functionary said, asking not to be named.

At the meeting, Modi also asked the lawmakers to take up mass campaigns for eradication of malnutrition, encourage sports in their constituencies and create awareness about the golden card under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The card allows cashless treatment of the beneficiaries of the scheme, which was launched in 2018 to provide the poor free access to private healthcare.

Modi said the lawmakers must ensure that social schemes aimed at providing nutrition are implemented on the ground, the first person quoted above said.

After India’s performance in the Tokyo Olympics, Modi said there is a need to encourage the young to take up sports. “He said the MPs (members of Parliament) should ensure that there is provision for teaching games from the gram panchayat level upwards,” the person added.

With seven medals, India recorded its highest ever tally in the Olympic Games.

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur gave a presentation on India’s performance while his predecessor, Kiren Rijiju, who now holds the law portfolio, briefed lawmakers on the preparations for the event.

The person cited above said external affairs minister S Jaishankar also made a presentation on the UNSC meeting. On Monday, Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a meeting of the UNSC when he chaired an open debate on enhancing maritime security.