Modi seeks to serve people, his opponents have limited scope: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani has said politicians can aspire for the prime ministerial post but only the incumbent Narendra Modi seeks to serve the people.

“Many can aspire to become the prime minister but there is only one person who aspires to become Pradhan Sewak and that is Narendra Modi,” she said in Patna on Sunday at the launch of the book “Modi @20 Sapne hue Sakar”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The comments came amid Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s projection as a probable candidate for the prime ministerial post ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Kumar ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and formed the government in Bihar with the help of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, and the Left parties last month.

Irani said Modi changed the political ideology and works with the mantra of solution. “...Modi is now being commented upon by those who need support for forming the government. Such political opponents have a limited scope but still aspire for usurping power...” Irani said the BJP will work to change the government in Bihar.

Newly appointed BJP Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde, who also attended the book release function, said their emphasis was to further strengthen organisation in Bihar, which sends 40 lawmakers to Parliament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Modi referred to speculation about the possibility of Kumar contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Phulpur or Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh and said the chief minister is scared. “They know it will be difficult for them to win even two seats in Bihar. His colleagues have suggested or offered him to contest from Phulpur. Whether it is Phulpur or Mirzapur, he will lose badly.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON