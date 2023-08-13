‘Modi, Shah studied in our schools’: Kharge takes a dig at PM over his Lok Sabha speech

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Lok Sabha speech in response to the no-confidence motion moved by I.N.D.I.A. bloc against the central government. He alleged that the PM didn't answer to the questions posed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pertaining to the ethnic violence, instead, 'he ridiculed (former PM) Nehru, Congress party…and claimed that everything has been done by Modi'.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge(ANI)

“Were the schools built after Modi came to power?…Whatever Modiji and (Amit) Shahji studied, they studied in government schools established by us…And they ask us what did the Congress party do in last 70 years?” he asked at the ‘Bharose Ka Sammelan’ event organised by state Congress in Chhattisgarh.

PM Modi gave an elaborate speech in the House after a three-day no-trust motion debate, where he largely took a dig at the Congress for its role in the government since independence. He also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, mocking his ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ remark that he made in his no-confidence motion speech.

“Yesterday, someone talked doing 'dil se baat'. Their 'Modi prem' is such that they see Modi even in their dreams. I can understand Congress' problem, they have been launching a failed product repeatedly. The launch fails every time,” PM Modi said.

Kharge further criticised PM Modi to compare the unrest in Manipur with the situation in Chhattisgarh and asked the people if there is any similarity between the two states.

“PM Modi compared the Manipur incident with Chhattisgarh and it is an insult to the people of the state....PM is scared of going to Manipur. He is busy with election campaigns but did not go to Manipur,” he said.