PM Modi speaks to King Charles III, first time since British monarch's reign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Britain's King Charles III for the first time since the monarch assumed the office of the Sovereign of the UK and wished the King a “very successful reign”. During the phone call, they discussed a number of subjects of mutual interest, including climate action, conservation of biodiversity, and innovative solutions for financing energy-transition, among others, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

“It was a pleasure to speak with His Majesty King Charles III on issues of mutual interest, including environmental protection, climate resilience, and the Commonwealth. Also discussed the priorities of India's G20 Presidency, and the potential of Mission LiFE,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi expressed his appreciation for the King’s abiding interest and advocacy on these issues and also briefed him on India’s priorities for its G20 Presidency. He also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles, a release said.

“The leaders exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and how to further strengthen its functioning. They also appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a “living bridge” between both countries and enriching bilateral relations,” it added.

