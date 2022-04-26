Modi to chair review meet with CMs tomorrow as Covid cases see sharp rise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with chief ministers of all states and union territories through video conferencing on Wednesday as the nationwide Covid-19 tally sees a steady spike over the last few days. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation at the meeting, reported news agency PTI, adding that it is likely to take place at 12 pm.

India on Tuesday logged 2,483 new cases of the Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours. With this, India's cumulative tally has risen to 4,30,62,569, while the active cases dipped to 15,636, according to the daily bulletin by the Union health ministry. The death toll has climbed to 5,23,622 with 1,399 new fatalities as Assam reconciled 1,347 deaths and Kerala 47 due to the infection, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' recently urged citizens to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and frequent hand washing as several festivals are coming up. In the midst of festivities, he said "you also have to be alert of coronavirus. Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are the necessary measures for prevention, keep following them".

Meanwhile, virologist and former Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore professor Dr T Jacob John said the probability of a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India is "extremely low". "The probability of a fourth wave is extremely low. Our best defence against the ill effects of a wave is very high coverage of vaccination. Full vaccination means two doses plus a precautionary dose," news agency ANI quoted the doctor as saying.

