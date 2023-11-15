PM Modi to disburse 15th PM-KISAN tranche in Jharkhand today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday release the 15th instalment of PM-KISAN, a cash-transfer scheme for poor farmers, at Jharkhand’s Khunti, according to an official statement.

PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. (Facebook | Narendra Modi)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the event, Modi will disburse nearly ₹18,000 crore to 80 million farmers through direct benefit transfer. In the 14th instalment, nearly 80.5 million farmers had received ₹17,000 crore in their bank accounts in July.

Under PM-KISAN, the government provides income support of ₹6,000 a year to farmers with a valid enrolment. It is paid in three equal cash transfers of ₹2,000, one every four months. The welfare programme was launched on February 24 , 2019.

Modi had disbursed ₹16,800 crore to nearly 80 million farmers in the 13th instalment in February at Karnataka’s Belagavi. The 11th and 12th instalments under the PM-KISAN scheme were released in May and October 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scheme has also benefited over 30 million women farmers, who collectively received over ₹53,600 crore, the government said. Since its launch, the government has disbursed more than ₹2.42 lakh crore to eligible farmers. PM-KISAN is a 100% central scheme.

Identification of beneficiaries is the responsibility of state governments. Any landowning farming household can enrol itself, subject to exclusions like income ceilings, tax payments and total asset value.