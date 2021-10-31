Modi to review low Covid-19 vaccine coverage in 40 districts with CMs, magistrates on Nov 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 3, 12pm, will meet over video conferencing with the district magistrates of 40 districts across various states to discuss the low Covid-19 vaccination coverage, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Sunday. The respective state chief ministers would also be present during the meeting, the PMO said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi is on an official visit to Rome, Italy, and Glasgow, UK, to attend the G20 World Leaders’ Summit and the COP-26 climate conference respectively. He is currently in Rome and is slated to travel to the UK on November 1 and 2.

“Immediately after returning to the country after attending the G20 Summit and COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with districts having low vaccination coverage, on 3rd November at 12 noon via video conferencing,” the PMO said.

Also read | India records 12,830 Covid-19 cases, 446 deaths; recovery rate at 98.20%

Districts where the vaccination coverage is less than 50% would be the primary focus of the meeting. “The meeting will include districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of Covid vaccine. Prime Minister will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage. Chief Ministers of these States will also be present on the occasion,” the PMO further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week on Wednesday, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting with state health ministers, during which he announced the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ door-to-door vaccination campaign to boost vaccination rates.

“We are going to launch a mega vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak'. We decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose,” news agency ANI quoted the minister as saying following the meeting. He also noted that 48 districts across the country have been identified where the first-dose coverage was less than 50%.

On Sunday, the ministry said that the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the country’s vaccination drive crossed the 106.14-crore mark as of 7am on the day. Also, 12,830 new cases of the disease and 446 deaths were reported on the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}