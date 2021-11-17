Modi urges legislative bodies to work with sense of national duty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged legislative bodies to work with a sense of national duty, encourage healthy debates, rise above political considerations, make room for more social workers in politics, and set a new standard of politics. Modi said a section of the people showcases elected representatives as those only interested in political developments. He added if social workers, who prefer to stay away from politics, come into politics, it will help to improve the quality of public life.

Modi referred to 25 years—up to 2047—after the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a government initiative to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence. “Can we work only for our duty in these 25 years? In the speeches of the members, their work, during discussions, can we keep the sense of duty as supreme?” Modi said in his address at a conference of presiding officers of legislative bodies.

Modi said when public representatives and legislative bodies emphasise the message of performing their duties, it would have an impact on the entire nation. “Our sense of duty will fulfil a pious resolve of moving our country forward.”

Modi, whose legislative career spans nearly two decades, proposed a slew of reforms including a “One Nation, One Legislative” platform for a technological boost for Parliament as well as the state assemblies. He asked assemblies to encourage healthy debates and add value to discussions. “Our assemblies have to be careful about any voice against the unity and integrity of the nation.”

Modi suggested separate times or days for healthy debates rising above politics to add value to the public discourse. He suggested more time for legislators, who are young, women or come from backward areas. Modi underlined democracy in India is not just a system but a way of life and national instinct.