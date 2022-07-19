Modi urges MPs to make Monsoon session of Parliament fruitful

Lawmakers must engage in discussions with an open mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, urging them to make Parliament’s monsoon session “as productive and fruitful as possible”.

Parliament functions with everyone’s efforts and lawmakers should make the most of this session in national interest, the Prime Minister said in an address to the media on Monday before the start of the monsoon session.

“We always consider the House an efficient medium of dialogue, a pilgrimage place. Where there is dialogue with an open mind, there are fierce debates, if needed, there is also criticism and by very good analysis of things, a very positive contribution can be made to policies and decisions,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came amid the opposition’s plans to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, besides issues like high price rise, unemployment and alleged collapse of constitutional bodies. The monsoon session will continue till August 12.

Modi urged all lawmakers to indulge in deep thinking and discussion to make the House productive and fruitful.

“For that, everyone’s contribution is needed. Democracy functions with everyone’s prayaas (efforts), House functions with everyone’s prayaas, House takes the best decisions with everyone’s prayaas,” he said. “And therefore, to enhance the dignity of the House, while fulfilling our duties, we should make the most of this session in national interest.”

This monsoon session is also important because elections for the highest constitutional offices are taking place, Modi said, referring to the presidential and vice-presidential polls.

The poll to elect the 16th President of India was held on Monday. Polling to elect the new Vice-President will be held on August 6.

Anticipating strong protests by the opposition, the Prime Minister in a lighter vein said the rains had begun in Delhi. “Yet the temperature outside is not dipping and I am not sure if the heat inside the House will also subside or not,” he said.

Two all-party meetings were held on Sunday, one led by Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, and the other by parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, to ensure a fruitful session.

The government was ready to discuss all issues approved by the chair, Joshi said, and sought support to clear the legislative agenda.

In his last all-party meeting before his term ends on August 10, Naidu sought a “farewell gift” from various parties in the form of a “meaningful and productive session”.