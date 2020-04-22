Modi will meet CMs on April 27 to discuss post-lockdown plans

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:04 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet state chief ministers on April 27, when the nationwide lockdown enters its final week.

The meeting, officials indicated, is likely to review the set of relaxations of the lockdown allowed from April 20 and discuss the future road map that may include longer locking period for red or containment zones, as identified by the government.

The meeting, which will be attended by all CMs, may also include Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah and a few senior officials of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Officials said Modi will seek opinion of the CMs on how to consolidate on the gains achieved from the sweeping lockdown imposed from March 25 to contain the rapid spread of the highly contiguous virus. At the same time, there is a scope for a review of the relaxation measures that were taken to gradually restart some sectors of the economy.

“The scope of the meeting is enormous. At this stage, the Prime Minister or the union government would not do anything without taking the states into confidence. Like, the extension of the lockdown was also announced after taking feedback from all CMs, public health experts and district magistrates,” said an official with knowledge of the developments.

In his earlier meetings, Modi had categorically stated that the lockdown is the only option to save lives in India and that no one has advised him to lift the lockdown abruptly.

Prime Minister Modi will address various Gram Panchayats across the country on April 24 to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day. Modi will also launch the unified e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App on the occasion to provide an unified portal with a single interface to prepare and implement their Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).

The Pm is also expected to hail the work done by the panchayati institutions in tackling Covid-19 and especially the efforts of women self-help groups. According to an official, the self help groups have been the backbone of the government’s effort to tackle Covid-19 in the rural India.

According to an official release, the PM will also launch the Swamitva Scheme for an integrated property validation solution for rural India. “The demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas would be done by the use of latest surveying methods – Drone’s technology with the collaborated efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Panchayati Raj Department, State Revenue Department and Survey of India,” said the release.

Modi is also expected to inform the people of the progress made against Covid-19 and his views on the road ahead in his serial radio address –Mann ki Baat- on Sunday. In a statement, public broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) said the 11th instalment of ‘Mann Ki Baat 2.0’, a broadcast to the people of India by Modi, is scheduled for Sunday, 26th April at 11 AM.