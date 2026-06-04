Modi won't be PM after a year: Rahul Gandhi's prediction amid CBSE, paper leak row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has intensified his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the BJP leader may not remain in office a year from now as the political and institutional system that once functioned under his control was "collapsing internally". The remarks come at a time when the Modi government is facing heavy criticism over the NEET-UG 2026 and other paper leaks, and the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) controversy, both of which have triggered widespread concern among students.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government at Lok Bhavan, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

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Addressing tribal leaders at a programme organised by the Adivasi Congress in New Delhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha painted a grim picture of the country's economic and political future, warning of a major economic crisis and alleging growing unrest within institutions.

"Narendra Modi will not be Prime Minister one year from now," Gandhi said, asserting that the system that had previously functioned under the prime minister's control was now "shaking and collapsing". He also claimed that people within institutions were increasingly sharing information with the opposition, describing it as an "institutional revolt".

Gandhi further alleged that mounting economic distress could push the government towards imposing measures resembling an Emergency in an attempt to suppress public anger. He said rising prices were only the beginning of a much larger economic challenge facing the country.

Latest escalation in Rahul's attacks on Modi

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks mark one of Gandhi's strongest political attacks on PM Modi since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power for a third consecutive term in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks mark one of Gandhi's strongest political attacks on PM Modi since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power for a third consecutive term in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In recent weeks, Gandhi has repeatedly targeted the prime minister over a series of controversies involving the education sector, including the paper leaks and the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) controversy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In recent weeks, Gandhi has repeatedly targeted the prime minister over a series of controversies involving the education sector, including the paper leaks and the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) controversy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He has accused the government of failing students and questioned why education minister Dharmendra Pradhan continues to remain in office despite the controversies. Gandhi recently described the education ministry as a "department of disasters" and argued that repeated examination-related crises reflected deeper governance failures. Education controversies form backdrop {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He has accused the government of failing students and questioned why education minister Dharmendra Pradhan continues to remain in office despite the controversies. Gandhi recently described the education ministry as a "department of disasters" and argued that repeated examination-related crises reflected deeper governance failures. Education controversies form backdrop {{/usCountry}}

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The latest political attack comes against the backdrop of mounting scrutiny over the Centre's handling of national examinations.

The NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled after allegations of a paper leak, affecting more than 20 lakh medical aspirants and forcing authorities to schedule a fresh test. The controversy reached the Supreme Court, with the Centre informing the court that Prime Minister Modi was personally monitoring the government's response.

Simultaneously, the government has been dealing with the fallout from the CBSE OSM controversy, where students and parents raised concerns over evaluation discrepancies and unexpectedly low marks. The issue has triggered a political row, with the opposition demanding greater transparency and accountability.

Gandhi has also criticised PM Modi for not addressing the CBSE controversy during his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, arguing that the prime minister remained silent on an issue affecting lakhs of students and families.

BJP yet to respond to latest claim

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The BJP had not immediately issued a detailed response to Gandhi's latest assertion that Modi may not remain prime minister after a year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Kulkarni ...Read More Abhimanyu Kulkarni has spent over a decade in newsrooms and currently heads the online news desk. He orchestrates the daily narrative of the digital newsroom, managing the homepage, planning long-term news events and writing about India and the World. Abhimanyu excels in high-pressure environments, thriving particularly when navigating the complexities of major breaking news cycles. His strategic approach to digital journalism combines a meticulous eye for detail with a broad vision for organizational growth. Beyond managing the immediate news flow, he is the primary architect for the outlet’s long-term editorial initiatives, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of journalistic integrity and audience engagement. Expertise & Beat National Affairs: Comprehensive coverage of Indian politics, policy shifts, and election cycles. Geopolitics & World News: Analysis of international relations and global conflict. Beyond the Newsroom Abhimanyu’s professional drive is mirrored by his passion for the pulse of the world; where others see the chaos of a breaking story, he finds a compelling narrative. This innate curiosity about global structures ensures he brings a grounded, human perspective to every headline he manages. Read Less

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